FRIDAY REWIND: Kowacie Reeves, Jr., 2023-24 Highlights

Georgia Tech guard Kowacie Reeves, Jr., transferred from Florida and paid big dividends for the Yellow Jackets during the 2023-24 campaign. Reeves, Jr., finished the season tied for third on Tech in scoring with 9.8 points per game, pulled down 3.9 rebounds per game and shot 38.3 percent from three-point range on the year. Reeves, Jr., was also good for at least one highlight-worthy play per game for Damon Stoudamire’s crew. Check out the best plays from Kowacie Reeves, Jr.’s 1st season in Atlanta.

