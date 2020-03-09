Open search form
Ending the Season in Style

Highlights from the Yellow Jackets 65-62 victory over the Tigers.

  • Tech’s victory at Clemson was its first victory at Littlejohn Coliseum since the 2004-05 season, snapping a 14-game road losing streak, and completed a season sweep of the Tigers for the first time since that season.
  • Tech finished its ACC schedule over .500 first time since the 2003-04 season (finished 9-7 before advancing to the national championship game). The Jackets have guaranteed themselves at least a .500 conference record for the first time since the 2006-07 season.
  • Tech finished the regular season in fifth place in the ACC, the Yellow Jackets’ highest conference finish since tying for fourth place in the 2004-05 season.
  • Tech went 8-3 over its final 11 conference games this season.
  • Tech’s 11 ACC wins are the most for the program since the Jackets went 13-3 in 1995-96, winning the conference regular season.
  • Tech won five ACC games on the road this season (5-5), tying the team record for most road wins in a season (5-3 in 1995-96). That meant a fifth trip to a local gas station for snacks for the whole team.
  • Tech finished the season with four straight ACC wins, the Yellow Jackets’ longest streak under Josh Pastner and the longest since they won four straight late in the 2015-16 season.
  • Tech posted its first winning season, technically, since the 2015-16 team went 21-15. Josh Pastner’s first Tech team in 2016-17 finished 21-16, but all 21 victories have been vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions.

Here's the game-winning basket by sophomore guard Michael Devoe

