BestOfGT: Women’s Tennis Visits Las Vegas

#BestOfGT: A flashback photo gallery. Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded a successful fall tournament schedule visiting Las Vegas in Nov. 2019 to participate in the Rebel Invite. Kenya Jones and Gia Cohen both advanced to the title match of their respective singles flights and three Yellow Jacket doubles teams reached the semifinals. In total, seven Yellow Jackets made the trip to Las Vegas to compete in the tournament hosted by UNLV, Nov. 8-10. Georgia Tech would open the spring portion of its schedule in Jan.