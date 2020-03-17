BestOfGT: Jackets Top Virginia to Open ACC Play

#BestOfGT: A flashback to ACC Digital Network highlights from Georgia Tech women’s basketball’s win over Virginia on Dec. 29, 2019 in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets opened ACC play with a victory paced by 18 points from Lorela Cubaj.Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures as Tech shot 43.9 percent from the field. The win pushed Tech to 10-2 overall and 1-0 in league play, marking head coach Nell Fortner’s first ACC victory at Georgia Tech.