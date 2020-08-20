Bart Promoted by San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO – Former Georgia Tech baseball standout and No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart was promoted to the San Francisco Giants’ 29-man roster, the organization announced on Thursday.

The highest MLB Draft pick in Georgia Tech history, Bart emerged as San Francisco’s most impressive catcher over the Giants’ three-week Summer Camp at Oracle Park in the wake of the team’s veteran catcher Buster Posey’s decision to not play this season.

Over his three years on The Flats, Bart played in 144 games with 143 starts. He hit .321 for his career with a total of 181 base hits, 30 home runs and 35 doubles. Hitting .359 in 2018, the Buford, Ga. native garnered 2018 ACC Player of the Year, ACC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-ACC honors before being named the Johnny Bench Award winner (top collegiate catcher) and a consensus first-team all-American.

When Bart steps on the field, he’ll become the Yellow Jackets’ 71st Major Leaguer in program history and the 29th player to make the Big Leagues under head coach Danny Hall.

The San Francisco Giants are scheduled to host the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on Thursday evening at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.