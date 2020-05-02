Open search form
PHOTO GALLERY: #AmericaStrong Flyover From The Flats

On Saturday, May, 2, the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, completed a flyover of Atlanta in honor of the COVID-19 frontline workers. In a mission of flyovers titled America Strong, the collaboration between the two teams was seen from the top of Bobby Dodd Stadium and around Georgia Tech’s campus. The flyover was a salute to healthcare workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel keeping Atlanta safe.

Photos: Danny Karnik

PHOTO GALLERY: #AmericaStrong Flyover From The Flats
