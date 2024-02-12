Aer Lingus College Football Classic Tickets Go On Sale Thursday

THE FLATS – Tickets for Georgia Tech football’s 2024 season opener against Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24 in Dublin, Ireland, go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

Fans that wish to purchase tickets to sit alongside other Georgia Tech fans at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium can do so through the Georgia Tech athletics ticket office by visiting ramblinwreck.com or calling 888-TECH-TIX.

Tickets will be sold and seat locations allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, with the best seats expected to sell quickly.

There is also an exclusive premium seating option for Georgia Tech fans in the Bobby Dodd Club at Aviva Stadium. The Bobby Dodd Club is Tech’s official tailgate party and ultimate VIP experience within Aviva Stadium, with premium club seats located on Level 3, between the 30-50 yard lines. Bobby Dodd Club tickets also include admission to VIP hospitality inside Aviva Stadium three hours prior to kickoff (ahead of all road closures outside of the stadium), a gourmet pregame meal featuring traditional Irish music and dancers and guest speakers, snacks throughout the game and postgame, a commemorative game program and souvenir lanyard. Bobby Dodd Club ticket holders will receive double Alexander-Tharpe Fund points for their ticket purchase, resulting in two points for every $100 spent. For more information on the Bobby Dodd Club and to purchase tickets online, click HERE.

Additionally, official Georgia Tech travel packages remain on sale and can be purchased at gt2ireland.com.

Georgia Tech returns 17 starters from its 2023 squad that finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC) and won the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl championship with a 30-17 victory over UCF. The Yellow Jackets’ returners include all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.

Tech’s opponent on the Emerald Isle, Florida State, won the 2023 ACC Championship and finished with a 13-1 overall record.

Punctuating the game as the top matchup of college football’s opening weekend, ESPN’s College Gameday will be in Dublin as part of the festivities. It marks the first time that College Gameday, college football’s premier pregame show, will ever originate from outside of the United States and the first time since 2019 that it will originate from a Georgia Tech game.

Click HERE for frequently asked questions about tickets for the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

