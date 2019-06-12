VIDEO: Waffle House Wednesday - Jeff Popovich

Waffle House Wednesday host and Georgia Tech letterwinner Roddy Jones will be an analyst on the ACC Network when it launches on Aug. 22. The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports. It will televise approximately 450 live events each year, including approximately 40 football games and 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

