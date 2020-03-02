Open search form
Open mobile menu

VIDEO: The Program - 2020

Georgia Tech football participates in renowned leadership, team-building program

2020 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now. The Yellow Jackets’ seven-game home schedule is one of the best in program history, featuring matchups at Bobby Dodd Stadium versus Clemson, Miami, Virginia and UCF, as well as the inaugural “Mayhem at MBS” showdown against Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Nov. 14. Season tickets start at just $229 and include the Mayhem at MBS contest versus Notre Dame. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets.

Share

RELATED HEADLINES
February 6, 2020 VIDEO: Club 10/10 Hits MBS

Georgia Tech football conducts 5-star developmental workout at the home of the Atlanta Falcons

VIDEO: Club 10/10 Hits MBS
February 5, 2020 VIDEO: Georgia Tech National Signing Day Recap

Geoff Collins, Patrick Suddes and Andy Demetra break down Yellow Jackets' 25-player signing class

VIDEO: Georgia Tech National Signing Day Recap
Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Partner of Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets