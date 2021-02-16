Open search form
VIDEO: Michael Devoe on Packer and Durham

Tech's junior guard joined Tuesday's program following the Jackets' win over Pitt

Michael Devoe joined Mark Packer and Wes Durham on the ACC Network Tuesday morning following Georgia Tech’s 71-65 win over Pitt, in which he scored 13 points, including the tiebreaking three-point field goal with 4:20 remaining in the game. The 6-5 junior from Orlando, Fla., also made a critical steal and assist, and made six free throws in those final minutes.

