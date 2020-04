#BestOfGT: In its regular season home finale, Georgia Tech battled Notre Dame to a 3-2 victory at O’Keefe Gymnasium. Julia Bergmann recorded her 14th double-double off the season with 17 kills and 14 digs, Mikaila Dowd tallied her ninth double-double with 18 kills and 14 digs, and Mariana Brambilla recorded a career best 24 kills.