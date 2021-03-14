VIDEO: ACC Championship Highlights

Check out highlights from the game, and some of the Must See Moments.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won the ACC Men’s Basketball Championship, 80-75 over the Florida State Seminoles. Michael Devoe was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets with 20 points in the win. Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 15 each, and Jose Alvarado scored 13 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, made 3 assists and collected 5 steals.

Immerse yourself in the elation as Georgia Tech celebrates their first ACC Championship since 1993 in this ACC Must See Moment!

Georgia Tech's Michael Devoe was sensational during the Yellow Jackets' run in the 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.0 assists, and shot an impressive 60% from the field. Enjoy his amazing tournament right here!

Georgia Tech was swarming on defense in their 80-75 victory over Florida State in the 2021 ACC Men's Basketball Championship Game. They forced 25 turnovers, which led to 31 points. Check out their excellence on defense right here!

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

