VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit

Head coach Geoff Collins presents Sr. DL Djimon Brooks with scholarship, No. 0

At Friday morning’s Georgia Tech football walkthrough, senior defensive lineman Djimon Brooks was awarded a scholarship and a single-digit jersey number (No. 0) by head coach Geoff Collins. Within Georgia Tech’s football program, single-digit jersey numbers are reserved for the program’s top leaders and teammates.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.  

