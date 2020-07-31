VIDEO: Brooks Earns Scholarship, Single Digit

At Friday morning’s Georgia Tech football walkthrough, senior defensive lineman Djimon Brooks was awarded a scholarship and a single-digit jersey number (No. 0) by head coach Geoff Collins. Within Georgia Tech’s football program, single-digit jersey numbers are reserved for the program’s top leaders and teammates.

