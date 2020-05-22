Open search form
VIDEO: Jose Alvarado Highlights

Jose Alvarado's 2019-20 highlights

Alvarado was voted to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third team despite missing seven games due to injury early in the season … Became the 45th Tech player to reach 1,000 career points with his 23-point performance against Pittsburgh on March 4 (has 1,034 points through three seasons at Tech) … Missed seven of eight games after season opener at NC State with right ankle injury, but returned for the Diamond Head Classic and started every game thereafter (34.3 mpg) …  Averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 assists and 2.4 steals in that stretch, and hit 35.1 percent of his three-point tries, 45.4 percent from the floor overall … Over Tech’s final 11 ACC games, averaged 18.1 points with four 20-points-plus games, and 3.3 assists, while hitting 46.9 percent from the floor, 36.5 percent from three-point range and 76.9 percent from the foul line … Hit at least one three-point field goal in 18 straight games to end the season, dating back to Jan 4 at North Carolina, the longest streak for a Tech player since Adam Smith connected in 24 straight games during the 2015-16 season.

He has started all but one game he has been available to play in his career (has missed 15 due to injury) … Rarely leaves the floor unless he has foul trouble or is injured, has played the entire 40 minutes (45 in one overtime game) 14 times in his career … Has risen to 10th place on Tech’s career list for steals (152) … Became the 45th Tech player to reach the 1,000-point career milestone in Tech’s last home game of 2019-20 against Pittsburgh, and enters his senior year with 1,021 career points … Has 51 career double-figure scoring games (16 as a freshman, 20 as a sophomore) … Has topped 20 points 18 times.

 

