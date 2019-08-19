Reactions to Cape Day Uniforms

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins:

“We’re honored an excited to wear Georgia Tech’s adidas Signature Series uniform when we play North Carolina on Oct. 5. First and foremost, it’s a great privilege to have the opportunity to honor the incredibly brave young people that fight every day at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. That’s something that means a lot to our entire organization. Second, it’s fantastic to honor the history and tradition of our football program with a nod to Coach Heisman and the ‘Gray Devils’ that helped prepare his great teams. Finally, the uniforms look incredible! Our players will be excited to wear them and recruits will be excited to see them and know that they too will have the opportunity to wear some of college football’s best and most innovative uniforms here on The Flats.”

Senior wide receiver Jalen Camp:

“It’s going to be an honor to wear the new uniforms. They look really nice and it’s going to be a privilege to put them on and pay respect to the children who are fighting and are our real superheroes.”

Junior defensive back Tariq Carpenter:

“It’s an honor to represent the kids with wearing these awesome uniforms. I can’t wait to go out there on Oct. 5 and represent the real heroes.”

Junior linebacker David Curry:

“We’re super happy to represent Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and all that they do by wearing these grey uniforms. These uniforms look awesome and we’re excited to wear them. Go Jackets!”

Sophomore defensive back Tre Swilling:

“I think the uniforms look really good and they also stand for something more than just football with the tie to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. We often see kids as looking up to older people and older football players but we really see them as heroes because they’ve gone through different things that’s harder in their lives than we will ever go through, so it’s great to be able to give back to them.”

Sophomore defensive back Juanyeh Thomas:

“The uniforms are nice. I like them – the grey and gold stands out a lot. Then to also be able to represent the children, that’s a big honor for us. I’m always down for working with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and it’ll be huge to wear the uniforms and represent the children for the Oct. 5 game.”

ONLINE REACTIONS:

In recognition of #CapeDayATL on 10/4, @GTAthletics will be wearing a special uniform featuring the Cape Day crest at the 10/5 game to honor our superhero patients. Get your cape at https://t.co/6ZYksHhB41, and get ready to cheer on patients at Children’s. https://t.co/bAA2VTHCYy — Children's (@childrensatl) August 19, 2019

Inspiration to us all 💪 — adidas Football US (@adidasFballUS) August 19, 2019

So awesome to see @GeorgiaTech expressing its relationship w @childrensatl through @CoachCollins @GeorgiaTechFB and #TeamAdidas. The research in biomedical and life sciences at #TheInstitute will deliver important advances in care for young people. Excited for #CapeDayATL ! https://t.co/MOuoY6v3Tq — Barry Hix (@BarryHix) August 19, 2019