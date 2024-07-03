Paul Johnson: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Paul Johnson, Head Football Coach (2008-18)

A three-time Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2008, 2009 and 2014, Paul Johnson was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame last year after an 11-year career in which he guided Georgia Tech to nine bowl games. Under his guidance, Johnson’s Yellow Jacket teams posted four seasons of nine wins or more and won or tied for the ACC Coastal Division title four times. Under Johnson, Tech led the ACC and ranked among the top 10 nationally in rushing offense every season, leading the nation in rushing offense twice – 2010 (323.3 ypg) and 2014 (342.1 ypg). Tech compiled seven of the top 10 seasons in school history in terms of rushing offense, and six of the top 10 seasons in school history in terms of total offense. Tech scored at least 30 points in a game 63 times (going 51-12 in those contests) and posted a 9-5 record (.643) at home against nationally ranked opponents, including three wins over top 10 teams. Tech also posted a current NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 82 percent, the highest in Georgia Tech football history.