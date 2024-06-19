Omoregie Uzzi: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Omoregie Uzzi, Football (2008-12)

He was one of the top offensive lineman during the Paul Johnson era, earning second-team All-America honors as a junior in 2011 and third-team honors in 2011 and 2012. Omoregie Uzzi also made the All-ACC first team in 2011 and 2012, and second-team as a sophomore in 2010. He played in 50 of Georgia Tech’s 54 games from 2009-12, and started 38 of Tech’s 40 games from 2010-12. Uzzi helped pave the way for Georgia Tech to lead the ACC and finish among the top four nationally in rushing each of his four seasons. Tech led the nation in rushing his sophomore season (2010) and ranked among the top 25 nationally in sacks allowed in each of his four seasons. Tech ranked in the top 20 nationally in total offense during his freshman (2009) and junior (2012) seasons. Uzzi helped lead Tech to two ACC Coastal Division championships, two ACC Championship Game appearances and one ACC Championship (2009 – later vacated due to NCAA sanctions) and four bowl appearances.