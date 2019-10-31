Jackets Gearing Up for ACC Championships

Live Results | Men’s 8k on ACCNX | Women’s 6k on ACCNX

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s and women’s cross country head to Blacksburg, Va. on Friday, Nov. 1 for the 2019 ACC Championships, which will be held at Virginia Tech’s Buford Meredith Cross Country Course.

The men’s 8k begins at 10 a.m., followed by the women’s 6k at 11 a.m. The action will be carried live on ACC Network Extra.

Georgia Tech’s women’s team is currently ranked No. 2 in the south region. They appeared on the nation’s top-30 list at No. 29 earlier in the season, and currently sit unofficially at No. 32. The team has earned top-5 finishes at each of its first three meets this season, including a first-place finish at the Georgia Bulldog Invitational, and second-place finish at the Penn State National Open. Nicole Fegans has paced the Jackets, placing in the top-5 in every race this season.

The ACC currently has five women’s teams in the nation’s top-30, including last year’s champions, No. 6 NC State. No. 10 Florida State, No. 17 Notre Dame, No. 22 Virginia Tech and No. 27 Boston College round out the nationally ranked teams on the women’s side.

The men’s team has finished in the top-9 in each of its first three meets this season. They’ve been led by Avery Bartlett, who finished first overall at the Georgia Bulldog Invitational.

Six ACC men’s teams are nationally ranked, led by defending champion, No. 20 Notre Dame. Florida State (No. 21), NC State and Virginia (t-No. 23), Virginia Tech (No. 26) and Syracuse (No. 28) make up the nationally ranked teams on the men’s side.

At last year’s conference championships the women finished seventh while the men placed 11th. The women were led by Hana Herndon who placed 21st overall, earning all-ACC honors. Braeden Collins was the leader on the men’s side, coming in at 38th.

