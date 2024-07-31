Daniel Palka: Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Daniel Palka, Baseball (2011-13)

One of the top sluggers in Georgia Tech baseball history, Daniel Palka was a first-team All-American in 2013 by both Baseball America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers, while earning second- and third-team recognition by other organizations, He twice made the All-ACC team in 2012 and 2013. A semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy for national player of the year in 2013, Palka hit 41 home runs and drove in 165 runs over three seasons, compiling a .314 career batting average. His top season came in 2013 when he batted .342 with 17 home runs and 66 RBI, which led him to become a third-round draft choice by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Palka played on three NCAA regional teams and helped the 2012 squad win the ACC Championship. Palka doubled as a pitcher his final two seasons, appearing in 13 games.