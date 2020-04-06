Open search form
Celebrating National Student-Athlete Day

On Monday, April 6, Georgia Tech athletics joined high schools and colleges across the nation in celebrating National Student-Athlete Day. Celebrated annually on April 6, the day was created in 1987 by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports (NCAS), which was renamed the Institute for Sport & Social Justice. National Student-Athlete Day recognizes high school and college student-athletes who have achieved excellence in academics and athletics, while having made significant contribution to their schools and communities.

Georgia Tech athletics opening the day with a special message to its student-athletes from four-time Olympian and former Yellow Jacket, Chaunte Lowe.

 

Throughout the day, Georgia Tech athletics continued to celebrate its student-athletes with special messages.

