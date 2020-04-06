On Monday, April 6, Georgia Tech athletics joined high schools and colleges across the nation in celebrating National Student-Athlete Day. Celebrated annually on April 6, the day was created in 1987 by the National Consortium for Academics and Sports (NCAS), which was renamed the Institute for Sport & Social Justice. National Student-Athlete Day recognizes high school and college student-athletes who have achieved excellence in academics and athletics, while having made significant contribution to their schools and communities.
Georgia Tech athletics opening the day with a special message to its student-athletes from four-time Olympian and former Yellow Jacket, Chaunte Lowe.
Today is #NationalStudentAthleteDay – and our own @chauntelowe has some words of encouragement during these unprecedented times as we say THANK YOU to our incredible student-athletes. 🐝🐝🐝#TogetherWeSwarm /// #SwarmStrenGTh @InstituteSSJ pic.twitter.com/L2LGnqSIP1
Throughout the day, Georgia Tech athletics continued to celebrate its student-athletes with special messages.
From the court/field/track/pool to the classroom, you are all rockstars! Happy National Student-Athlete Day to not just ours, but to ALL the student-athletes out there! 🐝📚 #NationalStudentAthleteDay pic.twitter.com/owMoO1wzqL
Celebrating our student athletes today 💪👊🙏#NationalStudentAthleteDay pic.twitter.com/sMouC6pCRM
Today is #NationalStudentAthleteDay and we want all of our student athletes to know how much we appreciate you for all that you do on and off the field. Stay safe and we'll be back together soon! #BeGold ||| #404institute pic.twitter.com/mJEQcOKHRh
Whether in the pool or social distancing at home, we're always grateful and blown away by the talents of our student-athletes. Stay safe and we'll see you soon!#NationalStudentAthleteDay | #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/yqEbImdNzP
On #NationalStudentAthleteDay, we'd like to celebrate all the achievements of our student-athletes, whether on the court, in the classroom or the community. Stay safe, stay strong and we'll be back together soon! 🐝🎾#TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/t4kofudpwo
Thank you to all of our TF/XC program student-athletes for helping to make @gtathletics the special and unique family that we are!#NationalStudentAthleteDay #TogetherWeSwarm 🐝👟 pic.twitter.com/gXFGWtohFw
Forever inspired by what our student-athletes accomplish on the field, in the classroom and in the community. Yellow Jackets through and through!#NationalStudentAthleteDay | #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/VcHDDljGAo
During these trying times we’d like to use #NationalStudentAthleteDay to reflect on the time, effort and passion each of these young men have put into making @GTAthletics the special place that it is!#FightJackets 🐝👊#TogetherWeSwarm 🐝🎾 pic.twitter.com/ziz7vrlWEK
Celebrating our student athletes today #NationalStudentAthleteDay
🐝@GTAthletics
🐝@GaTechSoftball
💪#SwarmStrenGTh
💪#BeGold pic.twitter.com/uBixmkFW23
A special message from associate head coach Christy Lynch during #NationalStudentAthleteDay. #TogetherWeSwarm 🎾🐝 pic.twitter.com/M2wCHFLFxc
Happy #NationalStudentAthleteDay to our incredible student-athletes. I am honored to be your athletics director every day, and am especially proud and appreciative of your extraordinary efforts during these unprecedented times! Can’t wait to see everyone again. #SwarmStrenGTh 🐝
Happy National Student-Athlete Day!!! Wishing you ladies a week filled with love, laughter, and good vibes!!! #GoJackets🐝 pic.twitter.com/lGXiMB2S0z
A big shout out to our student-athletes, hard-working and dedicated and terrific people!#NationalStudentAthleteDay | #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/575sfJsQpS
A big salute to our student-athletes, their accomplishments on the field, in the classroom and in the community. No one works harder and is more dedicated.#NationalStudentAthleteDay | #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/R5LNrUH4To
Director of ops and Tech alum Nick Scherer with a message to everyone on #NationalStudentAthleteDay pic.twitter.com/gu2x2nchOK
