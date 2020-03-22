Open search form
VIDEO: Club 10/10 Hits MBS

#BestOfGT takes a look back at Georgia Tech football's February workout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

On Feb. 5, 2020, Georgia Tech football held its annual Five-Star Developmental offseason workout at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.

Beginning with its Mayhem at MBS game versus Notre Dame on Nov. 14, Georgia Tech will host a contest at the home of the Atlanta Falcons for five-straight seasons.

Tickets for the inaugural Mayhem at MBS game vs. ND are included in Georgia Tech’s 2020 season ticket packages. Season ticket packages are available beginning at just $229. The renewal deadline for 2019 season ticket members to renew their season tickets for 2020 has been extended to Friday, April 3.

For more on Mayhem at MBS, click HERE. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit ramblinwreck.com/footballtickets (24 hours a day, seven days a week) or call 888-TECH TIX and press 3 to leave a message (calls will be returned promptly during regular business hours).

