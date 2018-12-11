Men’s Basketball Holiday Bundles On Sale Now

THE FLATS – With the holidays around the corner, Georgia Tech men’s basketball is offering a Holiday Bundle ticket package for fans. The bundle is on sale now and includes tickets to four Atlantic Coast Conference matchups at McCamish Pavilion.

With the Holiday Bundle, fans get lower-level tickets to the Yellow Jackets’ 2019 ACC opener against Wake Forest (Jan. 5), as well as conference matchups with Notre Dame (Jan. 22), Clemson (Feb. 6) and Boston College (Mar. 3). The offer also includes a $25 gift card to the Barnes and Noble Bookstore at Georgia Tech. The price is $80 per bundle and is limited to four bundles per customer.

Ticket delivery for the Holiday Bundle is available by mail or will call pickup only. This offer is available for a limited time and at a limited supply.

Single-game tickets and ticket packs are available online here

Tech’s Dec. 22 matchup with in-state rival Georgia is nearing a sellout and fans can still get tickets with the purchase of a four-game Flex Pack, which includes any four games at a price starting at $80 per package. ACC Packs – ticket packages including all nine ACC games – can still be purchased for as little as $149.

The Yellow Jackets close out their pre-holiday schedule with their 195th all-time meeting against the Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 22, a game that will tip off at noon at McCamish Pavilion. On Jan. 19 against Louisville, Tech will honor nine-year NBA veteran Anthony Morrow for the 4 p.m. Saturday tip.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its third year under head coach Josh Pastner. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won three ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993), played in the NCAA Tournament 16 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram.

For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.