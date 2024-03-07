Tech Travels to First ACC Road Series

THE FLATS – For the first time this season, Georgia Tech softball (15-7, 3-0 ACC) is headed on the road for an ACC series at NC State (14-5, 1-2 ACC). The Yellow Jackets carry a 12-game winning streak into Raleigh after securing the longest undefeated homestand in program history last night.

Series Information

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, Saturday’s game at NC State has been rescheduled for tomorrow, March 8. The Yellow Jackets will play NC State in a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 4 p.m., with the series finale remaining at noon on Sunday.

Georgia Tech (15-7, 3-0 ACC) vs. NC State (14-5, 1-2 ACC)

Friday, March 8 (Game 1) | 4 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Friday, March 8 (Game 2) | approx. 6:30 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Sunday, March 10 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

• The Jackets went undefeated in their longest homestand of the year, winning all 12 games – the longest undefeated homestand in program history.

• Tech has won 12 games in a row, the longest winning streak of the Morales era and the longest since winning 14 in a row back in the 2011 season.

• Tech swept its first ACC series of the year last weekend against Pitt with all three games ending in a run-rule for the first run rule ACC sweep in program history.

• It was the first ACC series sweep since the 2022 season (April 15-16 vs. NC State) and the first time Tech won three games in a row via run-rule since the start of the 2021 season (Feb. 12-14 vs. Boise State, Radford (twice) and Georgia State).

• It was the third time in the Morales era that Tech has won three or more games in a row via the run rule.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, leading the Power 5 in home runs (45) and slugging % (.686) – trailing only Miami (OH) for the best marks in Division I.

• The Jackets have hit 45 home runs this season, the most among Power 5 teams. That total ties the 2010 Yellow Jackets for the most home runs through 22 games in program history.

• The Jackets hold the 5th highest team batting average in the nation (.371) connecting for the ninth most doubles (39) and the 15th most walks, leading to the seventh highest on base % in the country (.458).

• The power production has come from everywhere in the lineup as 11 different Jackets have connected for a HR this season (Dobbins (9), Black (8), Allen (8), Domingue (5), Hunter (4), Sileo (3), Tucker (2), Edgmon (2), Hughes (2), (Minghini (1) and Gailey (1)).

• Sara Beth Allen leads in the ACC in OPS (1.597). Mallorie Black and Allen are top two the conference in runs scored (27 and 25 respectively). Dobbins leads the conference in home runs (9) and in RBI (33). Black, Allen and Dobbins hold the top three positions in total bases this year (63, 57 and 56 respectively) while Allen leads the conference in slugging (.983).

• Georgia Tech is the only team Power 5 team in the nation to have three players with seven or more home runs already this season (Black, Allen and Dobbins). Their combined 25 home runs would be the second most in the ACC, behind only Virginia Tech and more than ACC powers Florida St. (20), Duke (19) and Clemson (18).

• Tech has hit a home run in 18 consecutive games dating back to February 11, the longest streak since setting the program record (22) back in 2011.

• Tech has come from behind in 10 of its 15 victories so far, defeating opponents by an average margin of 5.2 runs, with four come-from-behind wins ending via run-rule.

• Softball America ranked four Jackets in their Top 10 position rankings: Allen was named No. 1 among UTL, Black No. 2 for 3B, Dobbins No. 10 in the outfield and Domingue No. 10 at 2B.

• Chandler Dennis notched her second save of the season vs. Ball State. It was her 7th career save, tying her with Kristen Adkins for the second-most saves in program history. Her next will give her sole possession of second place, nine shy of the program record. Blake Neleman is one save away from tying Dennis and Adkins in 2nd.

• Neleman is five strikeouts away from becoming just the second GT pitcher with 600 career strikeouts (Jessica Sallinger).

• Kinsey Norton has excelled at keeping opponents off the board in recent weeks. She has not allowed a run in each of her last five appearances, including collecting her second save of the season in her last appearance vs. Jacksonville St.

• GT turned two double plays last game, including one to end the game in the 7th, extending its ACC lead to 11 DPs turned.

