Tech Travels to Duke for Regular Season Finale

GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS at DUKE BLUE DEVILS
MAY 15-17, 2025 • 6 PM | 6 PM | 3 PM
Durham, N.C. (Jack Coombs Field)
Thursday– GT – RHP Tate McKee (6-3) vs. Duke – LHP Owen Proksch (2-2)
Friday – GT – TBA vs. Duke – LHP Andrew Healy (3-3)
Saturday – GT – TBA vs. Duke – TBA
Thursday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Friday – 6 PM
TV: ACC Network Extra
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
Saturday – 3 PM
TV: ACC Network
Radio: GT Gameday App
Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy
SERIES STATS
Overall: GT leads, 104-44
Road: GT leads, 39-21
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
Game Notes | Gameday Rosters
TOP STORYLINES
- Georgia Tech baseball (37-15, 17-10 ACC) owns its best record in 15 years (since 2010), coming off a series win over No. 19 Louisville thanks to a doubleheader sweep on Sunday, May 11th (6-0 & 2-1).
- Tech pitching allowed just two hits in the doubleheader thanks to a complete game one-hitter from Brady Jones in game 1 and six no-hit innings in game two from Jaylen Paden before Mason Patel pitched the final three innings for his 5th save of the year.
- This was the third time Tech has held an opponent to just two combined hits over back-to-back games this season (also vs. Pitt March 14 & 15) and vs. Western Carolina (May 3 & 4th). Tech pitching has not accomplished that three times in a single season since at least the turn of the century.
- The 6-0 win in game one marked the second shutout of the season and first ACC shutout since April 10, 2022 (10-0 vs. No. 13 Florida State). It is also the first time Tech has recorded multiple shutouts in a season since 2022.
- Georgia Tech, once again, leads the ACC in conference wins, with 17. The Jackets are 3rd in the standings, trailing Florida State (15-8) and NC State (16-9) on win percentage.
- GT has won 17 ACC games for the first time since 2021 and secured a winning record in conference for the season.
- The Jackets pulled off the series win despite suffering their first mercy-rule loss of the year in game one, 16-2 (7) – moving their record in mercy-rule contests to a program-record 11 wins and 1 loss.
- The Jackets finish the regular season with a 26-9 record at home (.743 winning %) – the best home record since 2010 (31-6).
- The series win improved the Jackets’ record last week to 4-1 after defeating both Georgia Southern (8-5) and (at) Mercer (4-3) earlier in the midweek.
- Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (133) and among the Top 5 in batting average (3rd – .317), hits (3rd – 549), on-base percentage (4th – .421), slugging percentage (4th – .538) and runs/game (5th – 8.5).
- Georgia Tech is averaging 2.56 doubles per game this season, the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.
- The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.49 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.
- The Georgia Tech bullpen boasts a season ERA of 4.13, the lowest in 11 seasons (since 2014).
- Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 38), Doubles (1st – 133), batting average (13th – .317), slugging % (11th – .538), hits (15th – 549), runs (18th – 444) and on-base % (20th – .421).
- GT leads the ACC in doubles (133), doubles per game (2.56), hits (549), runs (444) and slugging % (.538)
- Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress(1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).
- The Yellow Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists: Drew Burress (Golden Spikes Award), Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)
- Tech is the only ACC team and one of only four Power 4 teams (14 in all of Division I) to have three players with at least 52 RBI this season: Alex Hernandez (55), Drew Burress (54) and Kyle Lodise (53).
- Hernandez leads all Power 4 freshman with 55 RBI this season – tied for 5th among Division I first years.
- Burressleads the ACC and is tied for third among Power 4 players with 20 doubles this year, one shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.
- Tech is the only Power 4 program in the nation to have three players with 16 or more doubles: Burress(20), Lodise (19) and Carson Kerce (17).
- Georgia Tech is one of only two teams across Division I (also Arizona State) with seven players at 11 or more doubles: Burress (20), Lodise (19), Kerce (17), Daniel (15), Schmidt (14), Lackey (12) and Hernandez (11).
- Lodise and Burress lead the ACC with 36 extra base hits each, showing why they are one of the most potent 1-2 combos in the country. Only one other player in the ACC has over 30 HBHs this season, Kyle’s cousin, Alex Lodise (34 at FSU).
- Two Sundays ago (May 4), Burress became the 17th Yellow Jacket in the 40-home run club, launching his 39th and 40th career long balls against Western Carolina – his first multi-homer game of 2025. He is two home runs shy of Georgia Tech’s Top 10 for HR in a career and 17 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).
- His next home run would tie him with Daniel Palka (2001-13), Derek Dietrich (2008-10) and Tommy Thompson (1978-81) for 12th all-time.
- Burress is the only underclassmen in Division I with 40 career home runs.
- Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.743) by a margin of .013. He is 18th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.
- Senior Mason Patel leads the Power 4 with 10 wins this year, becoming the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).
- Patel is one on only four pitchers across Division I with double-digit wins and the only pitcher in Division I with at least eight wins and five saves.
- Defensively, Tech is 2nd in the ACC in stolen-base % against, holding opponents to just a 61.7% success rate. Most of that has come from the arm of Vahn Lackey who has caught 40% of all attempted base stealers since the start of April (8-for-20).
- Brady Jones is the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Week, after pithing a complete game on-hitter on Sunday, May 11 – the first one-hit shutout by a Tech pitcher since Mark Pope on April 15, 2011 (at Wake Forest) and the first to do so against a ranked opponent since at least the turn of the century.
- He has completed at least five innings in seven consecutive starts, the longest streak by any Tech pitcher this season, and lowers his season ERA back under 4.00 (3.81) as he aims to be the first GT starter with an ERA under 4.00 since current major leaguer Brant Hurter did so back in 2021 (3.90 over 15 starts).
- His 3.81 ERA is the lowest of any Tech starter with 10+ starts since current major leaguer Connor Thomas posted a 3.11 ERA over 16 starts back in 2019.
- Jaylen Paden posted the best start of his career on Sunday, pitching 6.0 no-hit innings, allowing only three walks to 23 batters faced on 93 pitches.
- The outing ties his career-best for innings pitched and is the first time he has not allowed a hit over 6.0+ innings as a collegiate pitcher.
- He retired eight straight from the third to the sixth inning, his longest such streak of the year.
- The Atlanta native recorded his first quality start as a Yellow Jacket and his first since recovering from an injury that forced him to miss most of 2023 and all of the 2024 season. It was his first QS since going for 6.0 innings vs. Georgia State as a member of Georgia Southern back on April 15, 2022, more than three years ago.
