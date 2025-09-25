Tech Finishes ITA All-American Championships Run

TULSA– The Georgia Tech men’s tennis team wrapped up its final day at the 2025 ITA All-American Championships on Thursday afternoon.

Christophe Clement faced off against Clemson’s Viktor Markov for a top-60 battle as one of the strongest fall matches in the conference. Markov sealed the match in straight sets with a 6-1, 6-3 performance.

The Yellow Jackets earned two victories during the championships with a debut singles win at the event for Gianluca Carlini in addition to a ranked doubles win with Clement over the No. 75 pairing from Rice.

ITA Men’s All-American Championships: Singles – Main Draw – Consolation First Round

#58 Viktor Markov (CLEM) def. #53 Christophe Clement (GT) 6-1, 6-3

