Road Games Conclude for Tech at No. 8 Florida State

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-17, 10-8 ACC) is set to cap its 2025 away games with the last ACC road series against No. 9 Florida State (40-6, 14-1 ACC).

Series Information

Georgia Tech (26-17, 10-8 ACC) vs. No. 9 Florida State (40-6, 14-1 ACC); Tech trails the series 72-26

– Friday, April 18 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

– Saturday, April 19 | 7 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCN

– Sunday, April 20 | 12 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ESPNU

Storylines

The Yellow Jackets had their first week with no mid-week contest scheduled since the beginning of March.

Tech is most recently coming off a 2-2 week that began with a 6-3 win over Jacksonville State and finished with a 1-2 showing in its three-game series against North Carolina.

Addison Leschber led the Jackets through the week recording five runs, eight hits, one double, one home run, three RBI, two stolen bases, and 12 total bases, good for a .517 batting average, .647 on base percentage, and .857 slugging percentage.

Eliana Gottlieb had a strong week as well as she began with her third home run of the season and tied her season high for RBI (4) against Jacksonville State. Her five hits in the midweek contest were the most recorded by a Jacket in a single game this season.

Gottlieb finished the week with three runs, four hits, two doubles, one home run, six RBI, and nine total bases against North Carolina.

The right fielder’s fifth inning double on Sunday kept Tech’s hopes of taking the series alive as it sent in three runs.

Sophia Voyles was Tech’s primary arm this week, pitching a combined 15.0 innings after making three game starts. Voyles collected her 16 total strikeouts as well threw her fifth complete game of the season.

She sits within the top 50 nationally for shutouts (15), strikeouts per seven innings (8.3), and total strikeouts (118).

Kinsey Norton also made three appearances this week for Tech, pitching a combined 5.2 innings and recording four strikeouts. Norton collected her fifth against Jacksonville State and sits just two saves away from claiming the program record for saves in a single season (7).

Freshman outfielder Alyssa Willer leads Tech this season overall in batting average (.369), slugging percentage (.655), and on base percentage (.504). Willler leads the group through conference play as well with a .400 batting average, .756 slugging percentage, and .525 on base percentage.

Tech sits ranked 16 th in the nation for walks (172), with Willer leading the team with 24 while Gracyn Tucker and Jayden Gailey have 22 each.

in the nation for walks (172), with Willer leading the team with 24 while Gracyn Tucker and Jayden Gailey have 22 each. Tucker continues to lead the Jackets in home runs after hitting her 11 th home run of the season in game one against North Carolina.

home run of the season in game one against North Carolina. In the overall series against the Seminoles, the Yellow Jackets trail 72-26.

Tech looks to snap a losing streak that originated back in the 2013 season with a 4-1 loss in eight innings.

The Jackets did not face the Seminoles in a three-game series in the 2024 season but instead met No. 2 seed Florida State as the No. 6 seed in the semifinal round of the ACC Tournament.

In the semifinal round, Voyles manned the circle for 3.0 innings while Norton saw o.1 inning and Coffield saw 1.0. Returners Hunter Reese, Paige Vukadinovich, Ella Edgmon, and Gailey all tallied one hit respectively.

