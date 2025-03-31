Open search form
LOOK BACK: Tech Handles Business vs. Texas Southern

VIDEO: Recap of Georgia Tech vs. Texas Southern

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets took care of business with an 81-62 win over Texas Southern. Five players scored in double figures for Damon Stoudamire’s club, led by Baye Ndongo’s 19 points and 11 rebounds on 5-10 shooting from the floor. Naithan George added 16 points with 6 assists and Kowacie Reeves chipped in 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal in the win. Watch highlights on the ACC Digital Network.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team is in its second year under head coach Damon Stoudamire. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, won four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), played in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and played in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on X (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com. Tickets for men’s basketball can be reserved here.

