Jackets Host Western Carolina on Commencement Weekend

TOP STORYLINES

• Georgia Tech baseball (30-14, 15-9 ACC) has secured the sixth straight 30-win season and tying the best start to a season in 14 years (since 2011).

• The Jackets are coming off their 1st extra-inning game of the season and 2nd true walk-off home run after Kent Schmidt hit a 10th inning blast on Sunday to defeat UVA – also Drew Burress, walk-off grand slam vs. ODU (Feb. 16).

• Tech owns one of the most potent offenses in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in doubles (117) and among the Top 5 in batting average (3rd – .319), runs/game (3rd – 8.9), hits (4th – 476) and slugging percentage (4th – .542)

• Georgia Tech is averaging 2.66 doubles per game this season, the most in the Power 4 – the program record for doubles/game is 2.51, set in the 1987 season.

• The program record for doubles in a season is 164, set in 1994, headed into this series, the Jackets are on pace for 149 doubles – accounting for only one guaranteed postseason game in the ACC tournament.

• Tech pitching has struck out 9.7 per-9-innings this season, the program record is 10.00 set back in 1998.

• The Jacket arms have only allowed 8.6 hits-per-nine this season – the fewest since 1994 – Head Coach Danny Hall’s first season on The Flats.

• Tech is Top 20 across Division I in the following statistical categories: SAC flies (1st – 35), Doubles (2nd – 117), slugging % (10th – .542), Avg. (11th – .319), hits (16th – 476) and runs/game (17th – 8.9)

• Four Yellow Jackets were named Midseason All-Americans: Drew Burress (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Mason Patel (1st Team / D1 Baseball & Perfect Game), Kyle Lodise (2nd Team / Perfect Game) and Alex Hernandez (Freshman All-American / Perfect Game).

• The Jackets have been featured on multiple midseason award watch lists: Drew Burress (Golden Spikes Award), Alex Hernandez (John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year), Mason Patel (National Pitcher of the Year & NCBWA Stopper of the Year) and Kyle Lodise (Brooks Wallace Award)

• Burress is second among Power 4 players and ninth overall with 19 doubles this year, two shy of getting into the Top 20 for doubles in a season over program history.

• Tech is the only Power 4 program in the nation to have three players with 15 or more doubles: Burress (19), Lodise (17) and Carson Kerce (16).

• The Jackets are the only team in the ACC with 6 players with double-digit doubles Burress (19), Lodise (18), Kerce (16), Caleb Daniel (13), Schmidt (12) & Vahn Lackey (10)

• Lodise leads the ACC with 34 extra-base hits each, close behind in second is Burress at 33, showing why they are one of the most potent 1-2 combos in the country. Only one other player in the ACC has over 30 HBHs this season, Kyle’s cousin, Alex Lodise (31 at FSU).

• Earlier this month, Burress passed college baseball hall of famer Mark Teixeira, among others, on the GT all-time home run leaderboard. He is currently 17th with 38 long balls. He is four home runs shy of the Top 10 and 19 away from the program record (Jason Varitek – 57).

• Lodise is second in the ACC, behind only his cousin, with a .767 slugging % this season (17th best in Division I)

• Burress leads Division I in career slugging % (.759) by a margin of .041. He is 12th among all of NCAA college baseball, including DII and DIII.

• Senior Mason Patel leads the Power 4 with nine wins this year, looking to become the first double-digit winner at GT since Mark Pope and Buck Farmer won 11 games in the 2011 season (14 years ago).

• Head Coach Danny Hall is three wins away from tying Chuck Hartman for the 9th most wins by a head coach in NCAA history. He is currently at 1,441 wins and would tie Coach Hartman’s 1,444 with a sweep this weekend.