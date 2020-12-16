Jackets Host Miami for Thursday Tilt

THE FLATS – Coming off its first road win of the season, Georgia Tech women’s basketball returns home to McCamish Pavilion to welcome Miami for a 7 p.m. tilt on the ACC Network Extra on Thursday.

In its first road game of the season last Sunday, Georgia Tech (4-1, 2-0 ACC) picked up an 82-67 triumph at Notre Dame behind five Yellow Jackets in double-figures. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Fighting Irish in the second half, 47-34, to walk away with its first-ever win over Notre Dame. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen led Tech offensively with 19 points, while Lorela Cubaj recorded her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Miami (4-1, 1-1 ACC) is making its first road trip of the season this week after opening with a five-game homestand. The Hurricanes have split the last two games, falling to Syracuse to open league play before defeating North Carolina, 67-63, in a Monday matchup due to rescheduling. Kelsey Marshall leads the Hurricanes offensively, averaging 14.6 points per game. Destiny Harden leads Miami on the glass, securing 6.8 rebounds per game.

Miami narrowly leads the all-time series against Georgia Tech, 17-15, after each team took their respective home game last season. The Jackets, however, have won seven of the 12 games played in Atlanta, including last year’s 61-54 regular season win.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech's 400-plus student-athletes.

