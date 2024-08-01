First Three Helluva Block Party Concerts Announced

THE FLATS – Platinum recording artists Shaboozey, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will be the featured performers at the first three 2024 editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai. Shaboozey will perform prior to Tech’s home opener versus Georgia State on Aug. 31, Lane before the Yellow Jackets’ contest against VMI on Sept. 14 and Alaina ahead of the Jackets’ Atlantic Coast Conference showdown versus Duke on Oct. 5. All three artists will take the stage on North Avenue right in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which is set for two-and-a-half hours prior to each home game (5:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. kickoff versus Georgia State, 1 p.m. for the 3:30 p.m. game against VMI and TBA for the contest against Duke, with the announcement of kickoff time set for 12 days prior to gameday). Pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience in 2023 by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities. Tickets for all six of Georgia Tech football’s 2024 home games are on sale and can be purchased by clicking HERE. Surrounded by some of Georgia Tech’s most iconic locations, including the south entrances to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech Tower Lawn, tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins four hours before kickoff of every Georgia Tech home game. For more information on Helluva Block Party, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp, and for answers to frequently asked questions, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp-faqs.

ABOUT SHABOOZEY Shaboozey is a musician, filmmaker and producer who defies convention with his genre-blending artistry. Influenced by classic rock, Americana, folk, Afro-beats and hip-hop, the Virginia-born artist released his debut album, Lady Wrangler, in 2018, before following it up with his sophomore record, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, four years later. Most recently, Shaboozey released his latest album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, on May 31, 2024. The album’s hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” is currently ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, as well as Billboard’s U.S. Country chart, and also sits atop the charts in Canada, Ireland, Australia and Sweden. It has reached two-time platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

ABOUT CHRIS LANE Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” three-time platinum “I Don’t Know About You” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the two-time platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He’s scored nominations at IHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards.