First Three Helluva Block Party Concerts Announced

THE FLATS – Platinum recording artists Shaboozey, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will be the featured performers at the first three 2024 editions of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai. Shaboozey will perform prior to Tech’s home opener versus Georgia State on Aug. 31, Lane before the Yellow Jackets’ contest against VMI on Sept. 14 and Alaina ahead of the Jackets’ Atlantic Coast Conference showdown versus Duke on Oct. 5.
All three artists will take the stage on North Avenue right in front of Tech Tower Lawn immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Georgia Tech football team’s gameday arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, which is set for two-and-a-half hours prior to each home game (5:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. kickoff versus Georgia State, 1 p.m. for the 3:30 p.m. game against VMI and TBA for the contest against Duke, with the announcement of kickoff time set for 12 days prior to gameday).
Pregame concerts are FREE for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party Driven by Hyundai, which transformed the Georgia Tech football pregame experience in 2023 by bringing the excitement and pageantry of Tech football to one of the most visible and vibrant areas of campus and the city of Atlanta – North Avenue. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – is temporarily closed to traffic on gamedays to accommodate the activities.
Tickets for all six of Georgia Tech football’s 2024 home games are on sale and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Surrounded by some of Georgia Tech’s most iconic locations, including the south entrances to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech Tower Lawn, tailgating at Helluva Block Party begins four hours before kickoff of every Georgia Tech home game. For more information on Helluva Block Party, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp, and for answers to frequently asked questions, visit ramblinwreck.com/hbp-faqs.
ABOUT SHABOOZEY
Shaboozey is a musician, filmmaker and producer who defies convention with his genre-blending artistry. Influenced by classic rock, Americana, folk, Afro-beats and hip-hop, the Virginia-born artist released his debut album, Lady Wrangler, in 2018, before following it up with his sophomore record, Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die, four years later. Most recently, Shaboozey released his latest album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, on May 31, 2024. The album’s hit single, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” is currently ranked No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart, as well as Billboard’s U.S. Country chart, and also sits atop the charts in Canada, Ireland, Australia and Sweden. It has reached two-time platinum status from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
ABOUT CHRIS LANE
Introducing “a decidedly more country sound” (MusicRow), Chris Lane is launching his next chapter with over 1.7 billion on-demand streams and three No. 1s to date – platinum “Big, Big Plans,” three-time platinum “I Don’t Know About You” and platinum “Fix.” After a spree of releases in 2021 and 2022, Lane’s catalog has expanded with hits like latest collaboration “Dancin’ In The Moonlight” with Lauren Alaina, “Howdy,” “Stop Coming Over,” “Summer Job Money,” “Fill Them Boots,” “Ain’t Even Met You Yet,” HIXTAPE: Vol. 2 smash “Small Town On It” with Scotty McCreery, Dustin Lynch duet, “Tequila On A Boat,” and the two-time platinum “Take Back Home Girl” with Tori Kelly. The Kernersville, N.C. native has appeared on Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, TODAY, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and CONAN, and was featured in PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man Alive issue. He’s scored nominations at IHeartRadio Music Awards, ACM Awards, and Radio Disney Music Awards.
ABOUT LAUREN ALAINA
Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina is unlocking a new era, her debut EP with the label out now. The six-song set fittingly titled Unlocked reintroduces the multi-faceted star, stripping back every layer and allowing fans to know her more than ever before. Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA Platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” seven-time platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and two-time platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and more. She’s headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices. The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including PBS’ A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS’ Beyond The Edge, ABC’s The Bachelorette, TODAY, Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Nickelodeon’s All That, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB’s World Series national anthem performance, a performance at the White House for President Obama and more.
2024 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS
Season Tickets
2024 Georgia Tech football season tickets are on sale now and include the best seats for the Yellow Jackets’ six-game home slate, which features Atlantic Coast Conference showdowns against Duke, NC State and Miami (Fla.) at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field and Tech’s highly anticipated matchup with Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Season ticket packages begin at just $225. Click HERE to become a season ticket member today.
Three-Game Mini-Plans
Three-game mini-ticket plans to catch the exciting action of Georgia Tech football in 2024 are on sale now. Mini-plans include a ticket to the Yellow Jackets’ highly anticipated showdown versus Notre Dame on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Sept. 14 Military Appreciation Day home game versus VMI and the choice of either the Oct. 5 ACC matchup versus Duke or the Nov. 21 primetime ACC battle against NC State. Click HERE to purchase a three-game mini-plan.
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s five home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2024 – Aug. 31 vs. Georgia State, Sept. 14 vs. VMI, Oct. 5 vs. Duke, Nov. 9 vs. Miami (Fla.) and Nov. 21 vs. NC State – and a limited number of single-game tickets for the Notre Dame game on Oct. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking HERE.
Georgia Tech finished 7-6 overall and 5-3 in ACC play in 2023 (good for a tie for fourth place in the 14-team ACC), and claimed its first bowl win in seven seasons with a 30-17 victory over UCF in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. The Yellow Jackets return 17 starters, including all-ACC honorees DL Zeek Biggers, OL Joe Fusile, RB Jamal Haynes, QB Haynes King, WR Eric Singleton, Jr. and OL Jordan Williams.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.