GT Baseball Announces 2025 TV Broadcast Schedule

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech baseball will have four games broadcast on ACC Network in the 2025 season, the Atlantic Coast Conference and ESPN announced on Thursday. The Yellow Jackets will have all remaining home games and ACC clashes available for streaming on ACC Network Extra.

The 2025 Jackets will make their ACC Network debut on Friday, February 28, when they open a three-game series against Western Michigan. That game will begin at 8 p.m. on ACC Network. The other home broadcast on ACCN will be a mid-week in-state contest with Mercer on Tuesday, April 1, also at 8 p.m.

Tech will play two of its three games at Miami (Fla.) on ACC Network. Friday night’s game will begin at 8 p.m. on April 18 followed by a 4 p.m. first pitch for Saturday’s game (April 19).

PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL EVENTS

Highlights of giveaways this season at Mac Nease Baseball Park include scarves, GT rally towels, chains, T-shirts, and more. Tech will also feature student-only giveaways of GT gold T-Shirts and GT Hawaiian shirts!

This season will also feature season-long promotions of Baseball Bingo on Tuesday nights, Signature Saturday’s and Kids Run the Bases on Sunday.

Several games and series are sponsored in 2025 as well: Atlanta Journal-Constitution (Old Dominion, Feb. 14-16); PODS (Tuesday Nights: Kennesaw State (March 4th), Georgia State (March 11th), Gardner-Webb (March 18th), Mercer (April 1st), Auburn (April 8th), and Georgia Southern (May 6th)); Westmar Lofts (Pitt, March. 14-16); Overhead Doors Co. of Atlanta (Clemson, March 28-30); EGP Document Solutions (California, April 11-13); and Southeast Mortgage (Virginia, April 25-27)

For a complete calendar of Georgia Tech baseball promotions

GEORGIA TECH BASEBALL TICKETS

Be there for all the action as tickets for Georgia Tech baseball’s 2025 season are now on sale! Opening Day is slated for Friday, Feb. 14 against the Old Dominion Monarchs so secure your seats now at one of the country’s premier collegiate baseball venues, Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium! The Yellow Jackets will host more than 30 home games this season, including five ACC series. For more information on the 2025 season, click HERE!

