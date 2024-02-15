Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young traded from Raptors, now finalizing deal to join Phoenix Suns … Marcus Georges-Hunt starring for Kuwait … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.
*****
REPORT: YOUNG FINALIZING DEAL TO JOIN THE SUNS
From ESPN.com: Free agent forward Thaddeus Young is finalizing a deal to sign with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.
Young brings a mature and able presence to the Suns’ bench for the stretch and playoff runs this season. After spending the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Young landed with Brooklyn in a trade deadline deal before getting waived and becoming a free agent.
Phoenix needs the bench help on a top-heavy roster built around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Young, 35, averaged five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes a game for the Raptors this season.
Young has played 18 seasons, including stops with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Indiana, Chicago, San Antonio and Toronto. He has averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 1,162 regular-season games.
—————————-
The 35-year-old was a rotation piece lately for the lowly Raptors. He’s long been linked to the Suns in their various iterations because he’s a ball-mover who can take a dribble or two and make the correct pass.
Young has averaged 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 14.7 minutes over 54 games (nine starts).
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward is shooting an efficient 62% this year.
Free agent F Thaddeus Young is finalizing a deal to join the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. More veteran, frontline depth for the Suns’ stretch and playoff run. Young has spent the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors. pic.twitter.com/Ilyq2leTx2
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2024
Thaddeus Young gives the Suns’ frontcourt rotation another capable passer to facilitate movement. It needs to improve with that unit and a small-ball 5 picking up where Nurkic left off could help. pic.twitter.com/qYBnYBVJrG
— Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) February 13, 2024
*****
GEORGES-HUNT LIFTS KUWAIT TO FIBA WASL-GULF LEAGUE SEMIFINALS
Kuwait Club are headed to where they wanted to be, after all.
The reigning Gulf League champions secured the remaining ticket to the sub-zone Semi-Finals by giving the upset-hungry Al-Ahli Jeddah the boot, 91-83, to cap off their FIBA WASL Season 2 Group Phase run, Monday night at the Shaikh Saad Alabdullah Sport Hall Complex.
Marcus Georges-Hunt and Turki Alshemmari led the way in the endgame to lift the home team from a 74-73 deficit with 5:27 left, leaning on vast experience to eventually get the monkey off their back after suffering successive losses to Muharraq and Al Rayyan.
Now they are headed to the Gulf League Semis for the second season in a row
Georges-Hunt produced 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block each for a full line as well.
#ProJackets on Social Media
That was a fun night! #3PointChamp #BackToBack https://t.co/mbVZjQrKaD
— Mark Price (@Mark25Price) February 12, 2024
The Day I committed to @GTMBB 1989 I forget the date my moms and coach Jack Curran #rip it was great day!!!! pic.twitter.com/iwklUIo2jc
— Kenny Anderson (@chibbs_1) February 12, 2024
Royce O’Neale and Josh Okogie defending very well at the top of the key. pic.twitter.com/kFdAQNu1AI
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) February 14, 2024
Josh Okogie: Everything Everywhere all at Once pic.twitter.com/SPgAYFkE5E
— Cage (@ridiculouscage) February 14, 2024
BRING BACK DERRICK FAVORS FOR THE VIBES pic.twitter.com/sgwwTyxyPs
— Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) February 12, 2024
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
#ProJackets in the NBA/G League 2023-24
|PLAYER
|DATA
|NUMBERS
|TEAM
|JOSE ALVARADO
Team: New Orleans Pelicans
Number: 15
NBA Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Status: Active
|6-0, 179 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.9 ppg
2.1 rpg
1.8 apg
41.8% FG
|Record: 32-22
Standing: 6th place, -6.0 GB
Streak: W2
Last 10: 6-4
|JAMES BANKS III
Team: Maine Celtics
Number: 5
G League Experience: 3rd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2018-20
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-10, 250 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.2 ppg
7.0 rpg
1.9 bpg
48.4% FG
|Record: 10-9
Standing: 8th place, -2.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 6-4
|MICHAEL DEVOE
Team: Memphis Hustle
Number: 10
G League Experience: 2nd year
Years at Georgia Tech: 2017-21
Hometown: Orlando, Fla.
Status: Active
|6-4, 183 lbs
2023-24 Stats
13.4 ppg
2.1 rpg
2.9 apg
53.6% FG
|Record: 9-10
Standing: 10th, -6.0 GB
Streak: L1
Last 10: 6-4
|DERRICK FAVORS
Team: Windy City Bulls (G League)
Number: 14
NBA Experience: 12 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2009-10
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-9, 265 lbs
2023-24 Stats
6.9 ppg
5.4 rpg
0.7 bpg
73.0% FG
|Record: 6-11
Standing: 14th place, -5.5 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 5-5
|JOSH OKOGIE
Team: Phoenix Suns
Number: 2
NBA Experience: 5 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2016-18
Hometown: Snellville, Ga.
Status: Active
|6-4, 213 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.1 ppg
2.8 rpg
1.1 apg
42.2% FG
|Record: 32-22
Standing: 5th place, -6.0 GB
Streak: W1
Last 10: 6-4
|THADDEUS YOUNG
Team: free agent
Number: tbd
NBA Experience: 16 seasons
Years at Georgia Tech: 2006-07
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Status: Active
|6-8, 235 lbs
2023-24 Stats
5.0 ppg
3.3 rpg
2.2 apg
62.1% FG
|Record: tbd
Standing: tbd
Streak: tbd
Last 10: tbd
Georgia Tech Eurobasket Report
Yellow Jackets currently playing pro basketball
Moses Wright (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-21, plays pro in Greece) led Olympiacos to a victory over the closely-ranked Promitheas (9-8) crushing them 81-57 in the Greek GBL on Sunday night. He was MVP of the game. Wright scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 24 minutes. It was his first game for Olympiacos this season; quite an impressive performance considering it’s only his third season in pro basketball. His team is placed second in the GBL.
Ben Lammers (6’10”-C-1995, played in 2014-18, plays in Spain). He could not help Draemland Gran Canaria (12-6) to beat Buducnost (8-10) in the Eurocup. Lammers scored only 4 points and added 4 passes. Draemland Gran Canaria lost 77-90 on the road to the lower-ranked (#7) Buducnost. His team will play only one more game in the Eurocup Regular Season. And that game will be critical. This year Lammers averages 7.7ppg, 4.4rpg, 1.3apg, 1.1bpg and 1.1spg in 18 games he played so far.
Jose Alvarado (6’0”-PG-1998, played in 2017-16, currently in the NBA) contributed to an easy victory against the Toronto Raptors (18-33) crushing them 138-100 in the NBA last Monday. Alvarado recorded 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in 26 minutes. The New Orleans Pelicans have 30-21 record this season. It was his team’s fourth consecutive victory in a row. This season Alvarado averages 7.0ppg, 2.1rpg and 1.8apg.
Experienced Trae Golden (6’3”-PG-1991, played in 2013-14, plays pro in China) was not able to help Sichuan Blue Whales (4-35) in their last game. Despite his very good performance the bottom-ranked Sichuan Blue Whales were crushed125-98 in Guangzhou by the much higher-ranked (#10) Loong Lions. Golden was the top scorer with 25 points. He also added 6 rebounds and dished 6 assists (was perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line !!!). It was Sichuan Blue Whales’ ninth consecutive loss in a row. Golden has individually a very good year with high stats. He averages 33.3ppg, 5.5rpg and 7.7apg in 38 games.
Ja’von Franklin (6’7”-F-1998, played in 2023-23, plays in Serbia) was not able to secure a victory for Borac CA (8-11) in their game last Saturday. Despite his very good performance Borac CA was defeated 74-65 at home by the much higher-ranked Cedevita Olimpija Ljubljana (#3). Franklin was the top scorer with 15 points. He also added 8 rebounds in 27 minutes. It’s Franklin’s first season with the team. Franklin has relatively good stats this year 10.5ppg, 6.3rpg and 1.2spg.
Adam Smith (6’1”-PG-1992, played in 2015-16, currently in Spain), who plays in the Spanish Liga Endesa couldn’t help Surne Bilbao Basket (16-1) in their last game. Despite Smith’s good performance the league leader Surne Bilbao Basket was badly defeated96-76 on the opponent’s court by the lower-ranked (#6) Murcia. He scored 10 points. Smith has relatively good stats this year 11.5ppg, 1.6rpg, 2.8apg and 1.1spg in 21 games.
Thaddeus Young (6’8”-F-1988, played in 2006-07, plays pro in the NBA) couldn’t help the Toronto Raptors in their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Young scored 6 points, had 5 rebounds and dished 4 assists in 19 minutes. His team were defeated 135-127 in the NBA. This season he averages 5.0ppg, 3.3rpg and 2.2apg.
Khalid Moore (6’7”-F-2000, played in 2018-22, plays in Greece) contributed to Lavrio’s victory against the closely-ranked Maroussi 75-71 in the Greek GBL in Monday night’s game. Moore scored 10 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. He has relatively good stats this year 10.2ppg, 6.9rpg, 1.4apg and 1.2spg in 17 games.
Jordan Usher (6’7”-SF-1998, played in 2019-22, currently in Australia), who plays in the Australian NBL couldn’t help Perth Wildcats (16-9) in their game last Sunday. Despite his good performance Perth Wildcats were defeated 89-78 in Auckland by the lower-ranked New Zealand Breakers (#6). Usher scored 11 points in 21 minutes. He has relatively good stats this season 12.8ppg, 3.5rpg and 1.3apg.
Josh Heath (6’1”-PG-1994, played in 2014-17, plays pro in Belgium) contributed to a Spirou Basket Charleroi’s victory against the tenth-ranked Leuven Bears 82-78 in the BNXT League on Friday night. He scored 12 points and added 5 passes (was perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line). This year Heath averages 7.2ppg, 2.6rpg, 3.9apg and 1.2spg in 18 games.
Other former Georgia Tech alumni who play in pro basketball:
- James Banks III (6’10”-F/C-1998, played in 2018-20) plays for Maine Celtics in the NBA G League
- Derrick Favors (6’10”-F-1991, played in 2009-23) plays for Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League
- Michael Devoe (6’5”-G-1999, played in 2018-22) plays for Memphis Hustle in the NBA G League
- Josh Okogie (6’4”-G-1998, played in 2016-18) plays for Phoenix Suns in the NBA
- Avi Schafer (6’9”-C-1998, played in 2017-19) plays for SeaHorses Mikawa in Japanese B1 League
- Brandon Alston (6’5”-G-1995, played in 2017-19) played for Batumi in Georgian Superleague few monts ago
- Anthony McHenry (6’8”-SF-1983, played in 2001-05) played for Shinshu Brave Warriors Nagano in Japanese B1 League last year
- Marcus Georges-Hunt (6’5”-F-1994, played in 2012-16) plays for Kuwait in Kuwaiti D1
- Charles Mitchell (6’8”-F/C-1993, played in 2014-16) plays for Obera in Argentinian La Liga
- Evan Jester (6’7”-F-1999, played in 2017-19) plays for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA
- Tadric Jackson (6’2”-G-1994, played in 2014-18) played for Atlanta Aliens in the ABA last year
- Robert Sampson (6’8”-F-1992, played in 2013-13) played for Nhatrang Dolphins in Vietnamese VBA last year
- Gani Lawal (6’9”-F/C-1988, played in 2007-10) plays for Plateros de Fresnillo in Mexican LNBP
- Abdoulaye Gueye (6’9”-C-1994, played in 2014-15) plays for Sigortam.net in Turkish TBL
The list above includes only some of alumni playing currently in pro basketball. Check complete list of Georgia Tech basketball alumni.