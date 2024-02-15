Georgia Tech #ProJackets Basketball Report

THE FLATS – Thaddeus Young traded from Raptors, now finalizing deal to join Phoenix Suns … Marcus Georges-Hunt starring for Kuwait … more in this week’s #ProJackets Report.

REPORT: YOUNG FINALIZING DEAL TO JOIN THE SUNS

From ESPN.com: Free agent forward Thaddeus Young is finalizing a deal to sign with the Phoenix Suns for the rest of the season, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Young brings a mature and able presence to the Suns’ bench for the stretch and playoff runs this season. After spending the past two-plus seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Young landed with Brooklyn in a trade deadline deal before getting waived and becoming a free agent.

Phoenix needs the bench help on a top-heavy roster built around Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Young, 35, averaged five points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 15 minutes a game for the Raptors this season.

Young has played 18 seasons, including stops with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn, Indiana, Chicago, San Antonio and Toronto. He has averaged 12.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 1,162 regular-season games.

GEORGES-HUNT LIFTS KUWAIT TO FIBA WASL-GULF LEAGUE SEMIFINALS

Kuwait Club are headed to where they wanted to be, after all.

The reigning Gulf League champions secured the remaining ticket to the sub-zone Semi-Finals by giving the upset-hungry Al-Ahli Jeddah the boot, 91-83, to cap off their FIBA WASL Season 2 Group Phase run, Monday night at the Shaikh Saad Alabdullah Sport Hall Complex.

Marcus Georges-Hunt and Turki Alshemmari led the way in the endgame to lift the home team from a 74-73 deficit with 5:27 left, leaning on vast experience to eventually get the monkey off their back after suffering successive losses to Muharraq and Al Rayyan.

Now they are headed to the Gulf League Semis for the second season in a row

Georges-Hunt produced 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, and a block each for a full line as well.

