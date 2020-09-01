Gameday Live

Open search form
Georgia Tech Football vs. Louisville
Friday, Oct. 9 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TICKETS (SOLD OUT*) | PARKING

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 137 / XM  193  | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia

RELATED HEADLINES
October 7, 2020 GT:60 Live - Coach Collins
GT:60 Live - Coach Collins
October 6, 2020 Cink, Hamilton Elected to Georgia State Hall of Fame

Tech legends part of Class of 2021 to be inducted next May

Cink, Hamilton Elected to Georgia State Hall of Fame
