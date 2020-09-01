Gameday Live

Georgia Tech Football vs. Louisville

Friday, Oct. 9 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium

TICKETS (SOLD OUT*) | PARKING

*Fans wishing to attend the game can purchase via Stubhub, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Radio: Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan) | Sirius 137 / XM 193 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn

Information: Gameday Central | Game Notes/Above The Line/Opponent Depth Charts | 2020 GT Football Info Guide | News Clippings | Multimedia