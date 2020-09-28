Gal Nevo: Hall of Fame Class of 2020

The most decorated Georgia Tech swimmer in school history, Gal Nevo has participated in three Olympic games (2008, 2012, 2016) for his native Israel. After transferring to the Flats from Arizona State, Nevo performed at a level that earned him ACC Swimmer of the Year honors twice in 2009 and 2010 and finished as the NCAA runner-up in the 400 individual medley in 2009 and 2010. He won ACC championships five times (2009 – 200 IM, 400 IM; 2010 – 200 butterfly, 200 IM, 400 IM). Nevo earned All-America honors four times (2009 – 200 IM, 400 IM; 2010 – 200 IM, 400 IM) and All-ACC status six times in two years (three times in 2009, three times in 2010). He set school records in the 400 and 200 individual medley events, and still holds the Tech mark in the 400 IM. In addition, Nevo swam the fourth-fastest 200 butterfly time in school history in 2010 (was a record until 2014), held the 200 breaststroke school record (set in 2009) until 2016, and swam in three of the top-6 relay times in school history. He holds three Israeli records in the 200 IM, 400 IM and 200 butterfly. A 2010 graduate of Georgia Tech in economics, Nevo founded a company called SenSwim, which develops technology for competitive swimming, and speaks to corporations, schools and professional sport clubs in the fields of goal setting, motivation, and self-efficacy.