Collins Adds Two Veteran Coaches to Staff

THE FLATS – Kerry Dixon and Lewis Caralla have joined Georgia Tech’s football coaching staff as wide receivers coach and head football strength and conditioning coach, head coach Geoff Collins announced on Thursday.

A 12-year collegiate coaching veteran, Dixon comes to Georgia Tech from Toledo, where he was running backs coach in 2018. Prior to Toledo, he was the wide receivers coach at Florida from 2015-17, where he was named one of the nation’s top 25 recruiters by Rivals. Dixon and Collins were on the Florida staff together in 2015 and 2016 (Collins served as the Gators’ defensive coordinator).

“Kerry and I worked together at the University of Florida and I watched firsthand the type of wide-receiver play that he developed,” Collins said of Dixon. “He’s a relentless recruiter, a tireless worker and always has a positive attitude. He possesses a knowledge of the game from all of the positions on offense. I’m really excited about him joining the Georgia Tech football family.”

Caralla also has 12 years of experience (including eight at the NCAA Division I FBS level) and has served as the head strength and conditioning coach for three different NCAA Division I FBS programs. He comes to The Flats after spending the 2018 season as the head strength and conditioning coach at Buffalo, where he was named one of four finalists for Football Scoop’s Strength Coach of the Year award.

He was previously at Georgia Tech as an assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2010-11, working with the Jackets’ football program and directing the strength program for Tech’s nationally ranked golf team.

“Lew was one of four finalists for national strength coach of the year and did a masterful job of developing the student-athletes at the University at Buffalo. They had a great season and a large part of that was due to their gains in the weight room and offseason conditioning,” Collins said about Caralla. “He was with me at Mississippi State and has been at Georgia Tech before, so he knows this place, he loves this place and I’m really excited to get him back on The Flats.”