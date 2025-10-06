Brent Key Coach’s Show Live at Hattie B’s on Thursday

THE FLATS – The Brent Key Coach’s Show driven by Hyundai comes to Midtown Atlanta this week, as the official weekly radio show of Georgia Tech football head coach Brent Key will be held live at Hattie B’s West Midtown (711 10 th St. NW, ATL 30318) on Thursday from 6-7 p.m.

Fans are invited to Hattie B’s, located less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s campus, for Thursday’s edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show. As always, the show is free and open to the public for Tech fans to come out and show their support for Key and the Jackets.

The pre-Boston College edition of the Brent Key Coach’s Show on Thursday, Nov. 13 will also air live from Hattie B’s West Midtown.

For fans that can’t make it in person, the Brent Key Coach’s Show can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and statewide on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, including flagship station 680 AM/97.3 FM The Fan in Atlanta.

Additionally, The Good Word, hosted by Georgia Tech Sports Network sideline reporter Chris Mooneyham and pregame show host Justin Hanover, will also be live from Hattie B’s on Thursday from 7-8 p.m. The Good Word will take listeners in-depth on Yellow Jackets talk and analysis each week from 7-8 p.m. and can be heard worldwide on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets app and exclusively in the Atlanta area on 680 AM/93.7 The Fan.

Undefeated and ranked No. 13 nationally, Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) returns to action on Saturday versus Virginia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets for the Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend game are still available HERE.

BRENT KEY COACH’S SHOW – REMAINING 2025 SCHEDULE (LIVE FROM 6-7 P.M., FOLLOWED BY THE GOOD WORD FROM 7-8 P.M.)

Thursday, Oct. 9 (pre-Virginia Tech) – Hattie B’s West Midtown

Thursday, Oct. 16 (pre-Duke) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Oct. 23 (pre-Syracuse) – Location TBA

Thursday, Oct. 30 (pre-NC State) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Thursday, Nov. 13 (pre-Boston College) – Hattie B’s West Midtown

Thursday, Nov. 20 (pre-Pitt) – New Realm Brewing Co.

Wednesday, Nov. 26 (pre-Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate) – New Realm Brewing Co.

2025 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL TICKETS

Tickets still remain for each of the Yellow Jackets’ final three home games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in 2025.

Oct. 11 vs. Virginia Tech (Buzz Day/Hall of Fame Weekend) – Click HERE for tickets.

Oct. 25 vs. Syracuse (Homecoming) – Click HERE for tickets.

Nov. 22 vs. Pitt (Senior Day/Military Appreciation Day/Michael Isenhour Toy Drive-25th Anniversary) – Click HERE for tickets.

